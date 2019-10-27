3 suspects sought in Aiea robbery

Police are looking for two males and a female involved in an attempted robbery Saturday in Aiea.

Police said the suspects approached two men, ages 22 and 20, who were seated in a parked vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Saturday night.

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded money. The other two suspects punched each of the victims, police said.

The three suspects eventually fled without taking any property.

Police opened investigations for first-degree robbery and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.