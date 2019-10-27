3 suspects sought in Aiea robbery

Police are looking for two males and a female involved in an attempted robbery Saturday in Aiea.
Police said the suspects approached two men, ages 22 and 20, who were seated in a parked vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Saturday night.
One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded money. The other two suspects punched each of the victims, police said.
The three suspects eventually fled without taking any property.
Police opened investigations for first-degree robbery and first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.