Kymberly Pine announces run for Honolulu mayor

Councilwoman Kymberly Pine, who lives in Ewa and represents the Leeward Coast, announced today that she is running for what is likely to be a crowded field of candidates to become the next mayor of Honolulu in 2020.

Pine previously served four House terms in the legislature representing Ewa Beach, Iroquois Point and Pu’uloa and was House Minority Floor Leader between 2010 and 2012. She is currently in her second, four-year term as a member of the City Council.

“I am running for mayor to change the way Honolulu is led,” Pine said in a statement today. “There are things happening right now that are forcing families to leave our beautiful home. New leadership is necessary to shift Honolulu’s path. Change starts now.”

Pine was born and raised on the North Shore, attended Waialua and Moanalua high schools and the University of California at Berkeley.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is barred by term limits from seeking a third consecutive term, which is expected to generate wide-spread interest from candidates who want to become Honolulu’s next mayor.

Pine, a sometimes Caldwell ally, said today in a statement that her goals include increasing “trust and transparency at Honolulu Hale.”

Pine said she also wants to add “truly affordable housing units with creative solutions”; reduce homelessness while providing services and job training; improve quality of life “by prioritizing essentials like roads that are fixed, beaches that are clean and parks that are maintained and safe”; increase safety and reduce crime by prioritizing funding for police, fire, emergency services and lifeguards; “adopt creative sustainability and conservation policies to protect our beautiful island home and our people”; “work with tourism leaders to manage the impact of our visitor industry on residents”; and “adopt innovative technologies to make working with the city efficient.”