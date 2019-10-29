Female snorkeler dies in Maui waters over weekend

A female snorkeler who was pulled unresponsive from waters at Puu Kekaa, also known as Black Rock in Kaanapali on Maui, died over the weekend, according to firefighters.
At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Maui firefighters arrived on scene and found bystanders performing CPR on the 39-year-old woman.
Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Ocean conditions were calm, according to the Maui Fire Department report, and the woman was using a traditional mask and snorkel.
