Man, 50, reports daylight knifepoint robbery in Chinatown

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Chinatown Monday afternoon.
A 50-year-old man reported an unknown male suspect allegedly brandished a knife and demanded his property at about 4 p.m. The victim handed over his property and the suspect fled.
There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.