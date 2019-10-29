Most Spectrum services restored on Kauai overnight following islandwide outage

Spectrum says that internet, TV and voice services on Kauai were mostly been restored overnight, but the provider is still working on restoring regular broadband speeds, access to all channels and DVR and On Demand services.

Spectrum’s services were out starting Sunday night, and remained out throughout the day Monday, due to damage to a third-party carrier’s network fiber optic cable located underwater.

“We largely restored our core internet, TV and voice services on Kauai overnight, and our engineers are focused on restoring all services as quickly as possible,” said Spectrum in a statement. “Thank you to our customers on Kauai for their continued patience as we work toward total restoration.”