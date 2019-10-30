Halloween fete to close Lahaina streets

The Maui Police Department is reminding the public of road closures in Lahaina for the popular Halloween event.

Police will close Front Street from Baker Street to Prison Street to vehicular traffic from 3:30 p.m. to approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Parking is prohibited in the following areas from 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to 2 a.m. Nov. 1:

>> Front Street from Prison Street to Baker Street

>> Dickenson Street from Front Street to the Baldwin House parking lot

>> Lahainalua Road from Front Street to Wainee Street

>> Papalaua Street from Front Street to entrance of the Lahaina Center

Police will also enforce the following:

>> Consumption of alcoholic beverages is not permitted in public areas.

>> Open lewdness is not permitted.

>> Costumes that pose a safety hazard will be banned.

>> Toy replicas of guns, knives, swords or other types of replica weapons will be inspected by police. Items will be confiscated if used in a dangerous manner.

>> Stationary performances are not allowed.

>> No firecrackers, egg-throwing and stink bombs.

>> Dogs, except for registered service animals, are not allowed.