Mauna Kea summit dusted with snow, repeat possible with thunderstorms today

Snow dusted the summit of Mauna Kea on Tuesday afternoon due to passing thunderstorms, and there is a chance of a repeat again today, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

NWS meteorologist Derek Wroe said web cameras confirmed a quick dusting Tuesday afternoon due to the thunderstorm activity. The summit is clear this morning, but the same could happen again this afternoon.

Still, no significant accumulation is expected, he said, and the dusting is not enough to warrant a winter weather advisory

A series of upper-level disturbances, meanwhile, are expected to pass through the Hawaiian isles over the next few days, forecasters said, bringing with them a chance of heavy rains and thunderstorms at times, including on Halloween on Thursday.

Today’s highs range from 83 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit, with sea breezes up to 10 miles per hour for Oahu and Maui County. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, along with locally heavy rainfall this evening. Lows tonight range from 66 to 71.

A high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui, has been extended to 6 p.m. today.

Surf of 10 to 16 feet is expected along the north and west shores of Kauai County and north shores of Oahu and Maui County. Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

The surf should gradually drop today as the north-northwest swell subsides.

Drier, more stable conditions are expected Friday through the weekend.