H-1, H-3, Nimitz to be closed Saturday morning for annual triathlon

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway and the H-1, H-3 freeways are scheduled to start early Saturday morning for the annual Race to the Base triathlon, state transportation officials said.

Starting at 3:30 a.m., westbound lanes on Ala Moana Boulevard at Kamakee Street will begin to close and move westward. All lane closures are expected to be in place between 5:30 and 6 a.m., depending on the location. Crews will begin reopening roadways as the last participant passes through the area.

All lanes are expected to be reopened by 11:30 a.m. at the latest.

The lane closures on State roadways are as follows:

>> Ala Moana Boulevard/Nimitz Highway : Two westbound left lanes will be closed between Atkinson Drive and Valkenburgh Street.

>> H-1 freeway: Two westbound right lanes will be closed between the Valkenburgh Street on-ramp and the Kaneohe/Honolulu offramp (Exit 13B).

>> H-3 freeway: All lanes will be closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Kaneohe Bay Drive offramp (Exit 15). Special duty police officers will assist traffic in accessing the Marine Corps Base via the Kaneohe Bay Drive on-ramp to the H-3 freeway. Motorists may also access the MCB via Mokapu Road.

Electronic message boards will inform motorists of the closures. Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes and drive with caution through the race areas.

Due to the closure of the H-3, the state will open Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.