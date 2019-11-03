Man, 62, robbed at gunpoint in Aiea

Police are looking for two males who robbed a 62-year-old man at gunpoint early this morning in Aiea.
The victim told police that he was robbed by two unknown suspects at 2:55 a.m. in an undisclosed area of Aiea.
Detectives with the Honolulu Police Department’s robbery detail are investigating the case as first-degree robbery.
