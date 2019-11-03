Suspect arrested after assault, robbery of bus driver in Honolulu

A 55-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 53-year-old bus driver and robbed him Saturday in the Honolulu area, police said.
The driver of TheBus was on duty when the assault occurred at 12:20 p.m., police said.
Police arrested the suspect 20 minutes later.
He was taken into custody for investigation of second-degree robbery and interfering with the operator of a public transit vehicle.
