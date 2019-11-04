Attempted murder case opened after argument in Aiea leads to shooting

Honolulu police initiated an attempted murder investigation in connection with a shooting in Aiea early today.
Police said a 37-year-old man was shot by an unidentified suspect during an argument at about 12:25 a.m. today.
The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no arrests at this time.
