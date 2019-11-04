Police seeking public’s help in finding driver who fled scene of 3-car crash in Punchbowl

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in locating a driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a September crash in Punchbowl.
Police said a three-vehicle collision occurred at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 on the southbound lanes of Punchbowl Street fronting the state Department of Health building.
The vehicle that caused the collision fled the scene. A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.
Police said one of the drivers in the crash, a 61-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information on the driver who fled the scene is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
