Likelike Highway to be closed for 12 hours on Wednesday

Drivers should plan ahead for the closure of Likelike Highway in both directions Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Co. crews will be installing two steel poles along the highway and attaching high voltage transmission equipment to them.

The Kaneohe-bound closure will begin at Nalanieha Street and end at the Wilson Tunnel.

Local traffic only will be allowed to access Valley View Drive.

Townbound traffic will be closed at the intersection of Likelike and Kahekili Highway and end at Valley View.

Message boards have been alerting motorists of the closure since Oct. 30. Special duty police and flagmen will be on site to control traffic.