Police seek suspect in stabbing death over Popeyes sandwich

OXON HILL, Md. >> Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man who was cutting in line for a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland.

Detectives believe Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, of Oxon Hill had been cutting in line for 15 minutes when another customer confronted him, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski told reporters today.

An argument ensued that spilled outside, where Davis was fatally stabbed Monday night, Stawinski said.

Police are circulating surveillance video of the unidentified suspect and a woman who apparently was with him and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Stawinksi called it a “pointless crime.”

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich Sunday. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month. Marketing around the sandwich has built a frenzy that’s causing long lines and waits at the chain’s restaurants.