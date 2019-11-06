Maui Humane Society puts out ‘SOS’ for dog foster families after large impound

The Maui Humane Society said it is urgently seeking immediate, short-term foster homes for dogs of all ages due to shortage of space, and is putting out a call for help from the community.

The Society said due to a large-scale impound by the Society’s Humane Enforcement, 23 dogs from one home were taken in over the past two weeks. In addition, stray and surrendered dogs continue to arrive at the shelter daily.

To streamline the process, the Society said all dogs needing a foster home at the shelter will have a special “Foster Me” sign placed on their kennel. The Society will provide all supplies and information needed, and no special training will be needed to become an “SOS Foster.”

More information is available by emailing aloha@mauihumanesociety.org, calling 877-3680 ext. 3 or visiting mauihumanesociety.org. The public can also visit the shelter daily between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.