Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot taking temporary medical leave of absence

University of Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot will be taking a temporary medical leave of absence, school officials announced today in a news release.

Ganot is expected to miss this weekend’s season-opening Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic in the Stan Sheriff Center. UH is set to play Florida A&M on Friday.

“Although it pains me to leave the game, there are certain health issues that I need to address,” Ganot said in the release. “I have a plan, and I will return.”

Ganot did not disclose the medical condition. But he has been dealing with back problems for a while.

Chris Gerlufsen will serve as acting head coach.

“Our main concern is with Eran’s health,” athletic director David Matlin said in the release. “We’re here to support him and we look forward to his return.”