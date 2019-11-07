Girl, 15, charged for assaulting teacher at Wahiawa school

A 15-year-old girl was charged today with second-degree assault for allegedly assaulting her teacher while performing her duties as an educational worker.

The assault occurred Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at a Wahiawa school.

Police investigated the case and arrested the girl at 10:55 a.m. today on suspicion of second-degree assault. A petition was filed, charging her with that crime.

No bail amount was set.