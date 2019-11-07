Trades going away tonight, expected to return Monday

While light to moderate tradewinds will prevail in the Hawaiian Islands through tonight, National Weather Service forecasters say they will be easing afterward through the weekend.

Scattered showers are expected for windward and mauka areas today and tonight, primarily over Oahu and Maui, due to remnant moisture from an old front.

Today’s highs are from 82 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit, with northeast winds of about 15 miles per hour but becoming light and variable by this evening. Lows tonight are from 66 to 71 degrees.

Surf along north shores will be 6 to 9 feet today, then 5 to 7 feet Friday. Surf along west shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, then 2 to 4 feet Friday.

Surf along north and west shores will continue to ease up through Friday, but a north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive over the weekend and early next week, boosting the surf along north and west shores to near advisory levels.

Surf along south facing shores are expecting an out-of-season bump that is expected to peak Saturday and Saturday night at near advisory levels.

Two temperatures, meanwhile, matched record highs on Wednesday. A high of 87 degrees at Hilo tied the record set in 2004. A high of 85 degrees at Lihue tied the record set in 2018.

Moderate trades are not expected to return until Monday.