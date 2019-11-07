Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The leaders of the Pu‘uhonua o Waianae homeless encampment hope to raise an additional $650,000 by the end of February 2020 so there will be no mortgage on their planned purchase of 20 acres of mauka land. A story on Page A1 Tuesday incorrectly reported the timing of the fund-raising effort. Also, the new Pu‘uhonua o Waianae location is expected to accommodate no more than 250 residents. As residents move in and out, some of them could be newcomers who do not currently live in the encampment next to the Waianae Small Boat Harbor.