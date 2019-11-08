Hawaiian flight from JFK to HNL diverted due to generator fault

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from New York to Honolulu was diverted today to Los Angeles because a generator fault was detected during the flight, an airline spokesman said.
Flight HA51 departed John F. Kennedy International Airport at 5:12 a.m. Hawaii time and after being diverted, rolled up to the gate at Los Angeles International Airport at 10:41 a.m. Hawaii time, according to flightview.com.
The Airbus A330-200 landed without incident, said Hawaiian spokesman Alex Da Silva.
He said the airline was accommodating passengers on other flights to Hawaii.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.