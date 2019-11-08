Hawaiian flight from JFK to HNL diverted due to generator fault

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from New York to Honolulu was diverted today to Los Angeles because a generator fault was detected during the flight, an airline spokesman said.

Flight HA51 departed John F. Kennedy International Airport at 5:12 a.m. Hawaii time and after being diverted, rolled up to the gate at Los Angeles International Airport at 10:41 a.m. Hawaii time, according to flightview.com.

The Airbus A330-200 landed without incident, said Hawaiian spokesman Alex Da Silva.

He said the airline was accommodating passengers on other flights to Hawaii.