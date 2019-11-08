Man, 50, arrested after 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Kalihi

Honolulu police arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy near Kalihi Valley Homes.
Police responded to a suspicious circumstances call at about 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police said responding officers determined the suspect shot multiple times at a group of males.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.
One of the males in the group sustained a gunshot wound.
Emergency Medical Services took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police arrested the alleged gunman shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Kula Kolea Drive on suspicion of first-degree murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.