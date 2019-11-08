Man, 50, arrested after 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Kalihi

Honolulu police arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy near Kalihi Valley Homes.

Police responded to a suspicious circumstances call at about 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police said responding officers determined the suspect shot multiple times at a group of males.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

One of the males in the group sustained a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the alleged gunman shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Kula Kolea Drive on suspicion of first-degree murder.