Crash closes multiple H-1 town-bound lanes near Liliha

Police have closed several lanes in the town-bound direction on the H-1 freeway because of a crash this afternoon.
Police reported a vehicle was overturned and blocking traffic near the Liliha onramp. Firefighters and an ambulance were also on scene.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m.
