Coast Guard seeks owner of kayak found adrift off Diamond Head

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in identifying an unmanned kayak discovered adrift about one-and-a-half miles south of Diamond Head today.
The kayak, pictured above, is blue and green in color. Anyone who can help identify its owner is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 842-2600.
