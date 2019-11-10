No. 19 Rainbow Wahine volleyball team sweeps UC Riverside

Senior hitter McKenna Ross put down 11 kills without an error and freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig also had 11 kills as No. 19 Hawaii used a balanced attack to sweep UC Riverside 25-19, 25-11, 25-17 in today’s Big West volleyball match in Riverside, Calif.

It was the ninth consecutive victory for the Rainbow Wahine (22-3, 12-2), who ran their series record to 27-0 against the Highlanders (6-18, 2-11). Hawaii is a game ahead of Cal Poly (17-7, 10-2) in the standings heading into a bye week; the Wahine finish out the regular season at home with matches against Cal State Northridge (12-13, 7-6) on Nov. 21 and Long Beach State (10-15, 7-6) on Nov. 22.

Ross hit a career-high .688 while taking 16 swings in the 86-minute match. It was the 20th match in double-digit kills for Hellvig, who hit .450.

Graduating junior libero Rika Okino had 15 of Hawaii’s 50 digs. Junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle and senior setter Bailey Choy each had two aces.

Hawaii hit a season-high .358 when running its consecutive-sets won over Riverside to 18. The Highlanders did not hit above .100 this season against the Wahine, hitting .096 today and .022 at the Stan Sheriff Center on Oct. 18.

Kat Lowry led UCR with eight kills. Setter Morgan Kline finished with 22 assists and 13 digs.

After a tight Set 1, Hawaii dominated Set 2, with 14 kills on 22 attempts and no errors. The Wahine allowed the Highlanders to score consecutive points just once, UCR cutting Hawaii’s 17-5 lead to 17-7.