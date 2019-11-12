Suspected gas leak forces brief evacuation of students from 4 Ewa Beach schools

A suspected gas leak around Campbell High School this afternoon temporarily forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 public elementary, intermediate and high school students.

Students at Ilima Intermediate and Pohakea Elementary returned to classes following the evacuation, which began at 1:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Education.

Students at Campbell High School remained evacuated on the football field and were released from school at 2:15 p.m., according to the DOE.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, a private school next to Campbell, also evacuated.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said preliminary information indicated that a suspected gas leak was reported at 1:26 p.m. and the first of three HFD units arrived at 1:31 p.m., along with crews from The Gas Co.

Campbell High School has 3,000 students; Ilima Intermediate has 855; and Pohakea Elementary has 470, according to the DOE.

In an email, DOE spokesman Drew Henmi wrote: “At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, a contractor working on a new classroom building within Campbell High School unintentionally punctured a gas line. Campbell High School, Ilima Intermediate, and Pohakea Elementary were evacuated as a precaution and students were relocated to a safe location.

“Honolulu Fire Department gave Ilima Intermediate and Pohakea Elementary the all clear at approximately 2 p.m. with Campbell High students being authorized for release at 2:15 p.m.”