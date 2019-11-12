Tradewinds and surf to strengthen later this week

Tradewinds remain light through Wednesday in the Hawaiian isles, forecasters said, then begin to shift and strengthen on Thursday, as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

The possibility of rain increases later in the week, and heading into the weekend.

Today should be partly cloudy with a chance of showers for most isles, with highs ranging from 84 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit and winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 67 to 72 degrees.

The surf on Oahu has eased back down to 6 to 9 feet today along north facing shores, and will lower further to 4 to 7 feet Wednesday. Surf along west facing shores will be 3 to 6 feet today, lowering to 1 to 3 feet Wednesday.

Surf along south shores will be 2 to 5 feet today, lowering to 1 to 3 feet Wednesday. Surf along east shores will be 3 feet or less through Wednesday.

Forecasters anticipate large, back-to-back, north-northwest to northwest swells Thursday and Saturday will bring the surf back above advisory levels through the weekend. The northwest swell Saturday may drive surf toward warning levels.

More record highs and ties, meanwhile, were logged on Monday. A high of 84 degrees at Lihue matched the old record set in 2015. A high of 89 degrees at Honolulu tied the previous record set in 1995. A high of 88 degrees at Hilo surpassed the old record of 86 set in 2015.