Man, 30, dead after officer-involved shooting at Kapolei gas station

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:53 a.m.

  • Video by Rosemarie Bernardo

    A blue sedan believed to be involved in an overnight shooting at the Shell gas station in Kapolei was towed away this morning.

  • ROSEMARIE BERNARDO / RBERNARDO@STARADVERTISER.COM Police towed away a sedan believed to be involved in an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kapolei.

    ROSEMARIE BERNARDO / RBERNARDO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police towed away a sedan believed to be involved in an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kapolei.

A 30-year-old man is dead after a police-involved shooting at a gas station in Kapolei late Tuesday.

Police responded to the Shell gas station in Kapolei at 577 Farrington Highway just before 10:40 p.m.

Police said the 30-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers blocked off the gas station and nearby businesses with yellow tape to investigate.

Part of the investigation involves a blue sedan that was towed from the gas station early today.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

