Man, 30, dead after officer-involved shooting at Kapolei gas station

A 30-year-old man is dead after a police-involved shooting at a gas station in Kapolei late Tuesday.

Police responded to the Shell gas station in Kapolei at 577 Farrington Highway just before 10:40 p.m.

Police said the 30-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers blocked off the gas station and nearby businesses with yellow tape to investigate.

Part of the investigation involves a blue sedan that was towed from the gas station early today.

Additional details will be released as they become available.