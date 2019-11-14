High surf advisory posted for most Hawaiian Islands

Warm daytime weather continues to blanket the islands as a large swell is expected to roll in today.

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and for the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui, effective from noon today to 6 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says a new, north-northwest swell arriving today will bring advisory-level surf this afternoon through tomorrow.

Surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected for north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and for north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf is expected to rise this afternoon, peak overnight and last through Friday afternoon.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves, shore break and strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

The current swell should gradually lower through Saturday, but an even larger northwest swell is expected to arrive on Saturday, and to peak Saturday night, possibly near low end warning levels, then lower gradually Sunday and Monday.

Today’s forecast includes light winds and mostly dry weather, with highs from 82 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit and sea breezes up to 10 miles per hour. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with a slight of showers. Lows tonight are from 68 to 72 degrees.

Forecasters say wetter weather is expected to arrive Friday, and to last through the weekend, as a front stalls near Kauai. Tropical moisture is also expected to move into the Big Island and Maui from the southeast.

More records continue to be set during the month of November. A record high of 88 degrees was set at Hilo on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record set in 2004.