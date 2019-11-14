Suspected accomplice of man killed in Kapolei officer-involved shooting is charged

A suspected accomplice of a 30-year-old man killed in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting in Kapolei has been charged with resisting arrest and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Melvin Spillner, 24, is scheduled to appear at Honolulu District Court today.

Plainclothes officers spotted a vehicle that Michael Kahalehoe was driving and followed it into a Shell gas station at 577 Farrington Highway at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers identified themselves as police, Spillner — who was gassing up the vehicle — attempted to run but police caught him, according to Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard at a news conference held Wednesday afternoon.

Ballard said Kahalehoe drove “back and forth in an attempt to leave the gas station” when he struck a police vehicle and grazed one of the officers.

Police officers then fired approximately 20 rounds at Kahalehoe, killing him.

Ballard said both Kahalehoe and Spillner are suspects in multiple armed robberies that occurred on Oahu since Nov. 3. Both have criminal records with felony convictions involving vehicles break-ins and vehicle thefts.

The two men are also considered possible suspects in recent carjackings and “smash-and-grab” cases.

On Tuesday, CrimeStoppers issued a bulletin seeking the public’s help in locating Kahalehoe, Spillner and a third man, Victor Gascon III, 25, who remains at-large for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.