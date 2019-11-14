[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Black and Gold Invitational– Kahuku vs. Mid Pacific, 3:15 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Kalani, 4:45 p.m.; Konawaena vs. ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m.; Lahainaluna vs. Punahou, 7:30 p.m.; games at McKinley.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH Soccer Field.

PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 4:30 p.m., at UHH Soccer Field.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Portland State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Minnesota Crookston vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School.

OIA girls–Black & Gold Invitational: Maryknoll vs. Konawaena, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Lahainaluna, 4:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Punahou vs. McKinley, 7:30 p.m.; games at McKinley.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I–Quarterfinal: Leilehua vs. Baldwin, 5:30 p.m., at War Memorial Stadium.