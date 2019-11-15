Popeyes’ fried chicken sandwich released early at 4 Hawaii locations

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen chicken sandwiches are available now, two days ahead of their originally scheduled Hawaii debut.

The sandwiches are being sold at the Dillingham, Navy Exchange Mall, Pearl City and Waipahu locations, a spokesman for Popeyes Hawaii said this afternoon.

Social media posts from the Dillingham location reported the wait was as long as an hour, but crowds were limited.

They might also become available ahead of Sunday’s official launch at the two other Popeyes restaurants, at Kapahulu and Mililani.

“It might change,” the spokesman said. “It could be as early as tonight or tomorrow. But by Sunday all locations will be selling the sandwiches.”

The fried chicken sandwiches sold so fast after they debuted on the mainland in August that Popeyes ran out, and relaunched sales earlier this month. Today is the first time they have been sold in Hawaii.

The sandwiches cost $6 and come in two varieties, one with a spicy Cajun sauce and one without.