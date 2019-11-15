Police arrest man after hours-long barricade situation in Salt Lake

Honolulu police arrested a 47-year-old man who had barricaded himself in a Salt Lake home for hours today.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and auto theft at 11:40 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. He was treated for minor injuries and taken to a hospital for evaluation, she said.

Honolulu police closed the intersection at Wanaka and Likini streets for hours, starting at about 5 a.m., as they responded and investigated.

Salt Lake resident Ronald Domingo said he left his home at about 6:45 a.m. to drive to work when he saw a SWAT team standing in front of a two-story home his aunt owns on Likini Street.

“It was kind of terrifying at first because it’s my family’s house,” Domingo said.

The ground floor of the residence is divided into two rental units. Domingo said the suspect is a tenant in one of the units.

According to Domingo, the suspect barricaded himself in the home with his girlfriend. She safely exited the residence at about 10 a.m.

Shortly before noon today, the barricade suspect walked out and surrendered to police.

The affected roads were reopened before 2:45 p.m.