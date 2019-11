[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Portland State at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Minnesota Crookston vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at

St. Francis School.

High school preseason girls–Black & Gold Invitational: Maryknoll vs. Konawaena, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Lahainaluna,

4:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Punahou vs. McKinley, 7:30 p.m.; games at McKinley. Lancer Charity Jamboree: Kauai vs. La Pietra, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Sacred Hearts, 7 p.m.; games at Sacred Hearts. Nanakuli tournament: Waianae vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. at Nanakuli.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I–First round: Leilehua vs. Baldwin,

5:30 p.m., at War Memorial Stadium.

TENNIS

Mokulua High Performance Builder Tournament– Women’s doubles finals,

6 p.m.; Mixed doubles finals, 7:30 p.m.; at Kailua Racquet Club.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Minnesota Crookston vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at St. Francis School.

High school preseason girls– Black & Gold Invitational: Lahainaluna vs. Maryknoll,

1 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Punahou, 2:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.; Konawaena vs. Kamehameha, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley vs. Mid-Pacific, 7 p.m.; games at McKinley. Lancer Charity Jamboree: Sacred Hearts vs. Kauai, 11:30 a.m.; La Pietra vs. Kalaheo, 1 p.m.; games at Sacred Hearts. Nanakuli tournament: Hanalani vs. Roosevelt, at Nanakuli.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II—First round: Roosevelt at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m.; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific,

7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m.; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

ILH

Wednesday

Preseason

Boys junior varsity, division I

Kamehameha 4, Pac Five 1

Girls junior varsity, division I

‘Iolani 6, Punahou Gold 2

Girls junior varsity, division II

Punahou Blue 4, Pac Five 0

Kamehameha Blue 5, Kamehameha white 0

Boys junior varsity, division II

Punahou Blue 3, Kamehameha White 0

BASKETBALL

ILH

Preseason

Thursday

Girls varsity, division II

Sacred Hearts 80, La Pietra 12

Leading scorers–SHA: Destiny Carter 14 pts., Mahina Kaleiheana 13 pts., Te’Hiwa Medeiros 11 pts.

LP: Nina Batacan 4 pts.

Wednesday

Girls varsity, division III

Hawaiian Mission 33, St. Andrew’s Priory 22

Leading scorers–HMA: Kayla Santos

9 pts. SA: Olivia Reed 10 pts.

Girls junior varsity, division I

Mid Pacific 33, Sacred Hearts 30

Punahou 43, ‘Iolani 29

Maryknoll 49, Kamehameha 35