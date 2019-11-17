Man arrested for allegedly abusing woman in front of child in Waipahu

A 35-year-old man allegedly slapped his domestic partner, a 46-year-old woman, and threatened her with bodily harm with a kitchen knife in front of a minor child on Friday night in the Waipahu area.
The suspect was arrested for abuse in the presence of a child younger than 14 and terroristic threatening in the first degree. He was in custody pending investigation at 3:03 a.m. Saturday.
