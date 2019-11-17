Two unattended deaths reported on Oahu over the weekend

At 2:52 a.m. today, a 65-year-old man was found in an apparently lifeless state in his McCully home by a friend. Emergency Medical Services responded and the man was pronounced dead.

While no signs of foul play were evident, the case was passed along to Homicide Detail at 3:30 a.m.

An unattended, 86-year-old woman fell and struck her head on the ground at 11:30 p.m. Friday night in Kailua.

She was taken to the hospital where she died by 1:30 a.m. Saturday. No suspicious circumstances were declared.