Woman, 26, arrested after ‘casing’ neighborhood in stolen vehicle

Following an anonymous report of a suspicious vehicle in Moanalua, Honolulu police this morning arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.
The caller reported a suspicious vehicle was “casing” the area around 5:10 a.m. today.
Patrol officers spotted the vehicle and identified it as being stolen, then arrested the driver for investigation of operating a stolen vehicle at 5:40 a.m.
