Scoreboard – Nov. 17, 2019

  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

TODAY

SURFING
>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

MONDAY

SURFING
>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

ILH BASKETBALL

Saturday

Girls varsity, preseason
>> Kalaheo 53, La Pietra 18

Lancher Charity Jamboree
>> Sacred Hearts 51, Kauai 40

Leading scorers–SHA: Mahina Kaleiheana 13 pts., Te’Hiwa Medeiros 10 pts. Kauai: Amalya Sales 14 pts.

Girls junior varsity, div. I preseason
>> ‘Iolani 49, Kamehameha 47
>> Maryknoll 47, Mid Pacific 21

Girls junior varsity, div. II preseason
>> University 38, Hanalani 16

Boys junior varsity, preseason
>> Kamehameha 45, University 40

OIA BASKETBALL

Boys varsity, preseason
Saturday

Maryknoll 81, Pearl City 57

Leading scorers–MRYK: Niko Robben 19 pts., Sage Tolentino 13 pts., Kahaweo McGee 12 pts., Justin Yap 11 pts. PC: Albert Perry 21 pts., Malosi Viena 18 pts.

McKinley 42, Radford 41

Leading scorers–McK: Christian Ababa 11 pts., Duke Roberts 10 pts. Rad: C. Grover 16 pts.

Boys junior varsity, preseason
>> Maryknoll 52, Pearl City 11

PACWEST MEN’S SOCCER

Chaminade 3, Hawaii Hilo 1
At UHH Soccer Field, Saturday

Goal scorers–Chaminade: Jamin Fonesca, 00:38; Noah Mokulehua, 14:31; Curtis Coburn, 24:57. Hilo: Bennet Chergosky, 88:39.

Hawaii Pacific 2, Holy Names 1, 2 OT
At Waipio Stadium

Goal scorers–HPU: Makana Srivongsana, 34:58; Christian Porras, 101:02. Holy Names: Louis Bellido, 31:52.

PACWEST WOMEN’S SOCCER

Hawaii Hilo 1, Chaminade 0
At UHH Soccer Field, Saturday

Goal scorers–Hilo: Christina Kanellou, 50:41.

Hawaii Pacific 7, Holy Names 1
At Waipio Stadium

Goal scorers–HPU: Brittny Ihara, 23:11; Hunter Malaki, 30:35; Emily Lemus, 31:57; Nina Gonzales, 35:19, 64:19; Ebony Madrid, 47:31; Maia Angell, 62:56. Holy Names: Kirsten Phillips, 53:28.

ILH SOCCER

Saturday

Boys junior varsity, preseason
>> Saint Louis 2, Kamehameha White 0
>> Punahou Gold 3, Pac Five 1
>> Punahou Blue 4, Mid Pacific 1
>> ‘Iolani 5, Kamehameha 2

Girls junior varsity, preseason
>> ‘Iolani 2, Kamehameha Blue 1
>> Kamehameha White 4, Pac Five 0

OIA TENNIS

Girls junior varsity
At McKinley, Saturday

Match 1: McKinley def. Kalani 5-0
Match 2: Kalani def. Castle 3-2

