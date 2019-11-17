Scoreboard – Nov. 17, 2019

TODAY
World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
ILH BASKETBALL
Saturday
Girls varsity, preseason
>> Kalaheo 53, La Pietra 18
Lancher Charity Jamboree
>> Sacred Hearts 51, Kauai 40
Leading scorers–SHA: Mahina Kaleiheana 13 pts., Te’Hiwa Medeiros 10 pts. Kauai: Amalya Sales 14 pts.
Girls junior varsity, div. I preseason
>> ‘Iolani 49, Kamehameha 47
>> Maryknoll 47, Mid Pacific 21
Girls junior varsity, div. II preseason
>> University 38, Hanalani 16
Boys junior varsity, preseason
>> Kamehameha 45, University 40
OIA BASKETBALL
Boys varsity, preseason
Saturday
Maryknoll 81, Pearl City 57
Leading scorers–MRYK: Niko Robben 19 pts., Sage Tolentino 13 pts., Kahaweo McGee 12 pts., Justin Yap 11 pts. PC: Albert Perry 21 pts., Malosi Viena 18 pts.
McKinley 42, Radford 41
Leading scorers–McK: Christian Ababa 11 pts., Duke Roberts 10 pts. Rad: C. Grover 16 pts.
Boys junior varsity, preseason
>> Maryknoll 52, Pearl City 11
PACWEST MEN’S SOCCER
Chaminade 3, Hawaii Hilo 1
At UHH Soccer Field, Saturday
Goal scorers–Chaminade: Jamin Fonesca, 00:38; Noah Mokulehua, 14:31; Curtis Coburn, 24:57. Hilo: Bennet Chergosky, 88:39.
Hawaii Pacific 2, Holy Names 1, 2 OT
At Waipio Stadium
Goal scorers–HPU: Makana Srivongsana, 34:58; Christian Porras, 101:02. Holy Names: Louis Bellido, 31:52.
PACWEST WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hawaii Hilo 1, Chaminade 0
At UHH Soccer Field, Saturday
Goal scorers–Hilo: Christina Kanellou, 50:41.
Hawaii Pacific 7, Holy Names 1
At Waipio Stadium
Goal scorers–HPU: Brittny Ihara, 23:11; Hunter Malaki, 30:35; Emily Lemus, 31:57; Nina Gonzales, 35:19, 64:19; Ebony Madrid, 47:31; Maia Angell, 62:56. Holy Names: Kirsten Phillips, 53:28.
ILH SOCCER
Saturday
Boys junior varsity, preseason
>> Saint Louis 2, Kamehameha White 0
>> Punahou Gold 3, Pac Five 1
>> Punahou Blue 4, Mid Pacific 1
>> ‘Iolani 5, Kamehameha 2
Girls junior varsity, preseason
>> ‘Iolani 2, Kamehameha Blue 1
>> Kamehameha White 4, Pac Five 0
OIA TENNIS
Girls junior varsity
At McKinley, Saturday
Match 1: McKinley def. Kalani 5-0
Match 2: Kalani def. Castle 3-2
