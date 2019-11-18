Maui firefighters investigate cause of warehouse fire at Kula Ag Park

Maui firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Sunday night at Kula Agricultural Park.

At about 8:40 p.m. Sunday, fire crews arrived on scene and found a warehouse fully involved in fire at the park at 757-797 Pulehu Road. The building measured about 2,500 square feet and housed farm materials and equipment.

The fire was under control at about 10 p.m. Sunday, and extinguished at 12:44 a.m. today, according to the Maui Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The agricultural park is home to 31 farm lots ranging from 10 to 30 acres each, and supports 26 farmers, according to Maui County’s website. Crops grown on the lots include Kula onions, various vegetables, turf grass, landscape nursery products, flowers, bananas and dryland taro.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, firefighters also responded to a 20-acre brush fire which resulted in the temporary closure of part of Pulehu Road. MFD reported that the brush fire was contained by 5 p.m.

The cause of the warehouse fire remains under investigation. Estimated damages are not yet available.