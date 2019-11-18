Illinois pulls away from University of Hawaii for basketball victory

Kofi Cockburn’s double-double helped Illinois pull away to a 66-53 basketball victory over Hawaii today in Champaign, Ill.

Cockburn, a 7-foot-1, 290-pound center, amassed 15 points and 14 rebounds to boost the Illini, who remain unbeaten in eight meetings against the Rainbow Warriors.

It was tied at 26 at the half as the ’Bows slowed the transition and kept the Illini away from the offensive glass. The ’Bows cut a 10-point deficit to 52-47 when Zigmars Raimo slipped his way in for a layup with 7:19 to play. But Illinois went on a 14-2 run to move out of reach.

Cockburn created fits for UH’s post defense, catching lobs in the paint and scoring off spins and left-handed hooks. Guard Trent Frazier kept the ’Bows from packing their man-to-man and zone defenses with drives and outside jumpers.

Raimo led the ’Bows with 16 points. UH guards Drew Buggs and Eddie Stansberry combined for 16 points on 7-for-26 shooting, including 2-for-12 from behind the arc.