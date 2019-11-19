Pines harvested for city’s annual holiday celebrations at Kapolei and Honolulu Hale

Tis the season, and the city has been getting its holiday trees ready for annual festivities.

Last week, crews harvested a 40-foot tall pine from from Kipaepae Street in Aiea and installed it at Kapolei Hale on Wednesday. Its official unveiling will be during Kalikimaka Hikimoe on Nov. 30, the celebration and parade marking the beginning of Kapolei City Lights.

On Monday, city crews harvested a 50-foot-tall Norfolk pine from Lunalilo Home Road in Hawaii Kai for the annual Honolulu City Lights celebration at Honolulu Hale.

The tree is scheduled for installation Wednesday on the front lawn facing South King Street.

It will be adorned, then officially illuminated during the annual Honolulu City Lights parade and celebration on Dec. 7.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will ceremoniously illuminate the city’s 50-foot holiday tree at 6:30 p.m. to kick off a month-long celebration of dazzling lights and displays, family-friendly activities and fun on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds.

Opening night also includes the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade and a free, holiday concert featuring multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Hoku Zuttermeister, Sean Na‘auao, singer-songwriter Izik, and Keolalaulani Halau ‘Olapa O Laka under the direction of kumu hula Keola Dalire.