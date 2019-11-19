Waikiki robbery suspects face additional charges for post-arrest misconduct

Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with two late night robberies in Waikiki.

Police said the perpetrators, ages 35 and 46, used force against a 55-year-old man and took his property at about 9:50 p.m. Monday. A short time later, one of the suspects targeted a 38-year old man and used force to take his property.

Police located the suspects at the intersection of Kalakaua and Liliuokalani avenues and arrested the 46-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree robbery and the 35-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of second-degree robbery at about 10:30 p.m.

While at the cellblock at the main headquarters, the 46-year-old suspect allegedly spit on an officer and the 35-year-old suspect allegedly kicked out a glass window of a police vehicle, causing minor injuries to another officer.

Police also arrested the 46-year-old man under the investigation of harassment on a law enforcement officer and the 35-year-old man under the investigation of first-degree criminal property damage.