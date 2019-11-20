Big Isle police search for occupants of car that nearly struck officer

Hawaii island police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after suspects in a sedan allegedly drove toward police, nearly striking an officer in Glenwood.

Special Enforcement Unit officers were searching the area of Route 11, also known as Volcano Highway, and South Glenwood Road for suspects wanted on outstanding warrants at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said officers in an unmarked vehicle followed a multi-colored, early model Honda sedan into a driveway of a residence.

When officers exited the vehicle, the Honda driver immediately reversed and allegedly accelerated toward one of the officers standing outside of the passenger side of the police vehicle.

The officer jumped back and the Honda scraped the side of the police vehicle as it fled.

Police said the other officer discharged his firearm at the Honda as it left the area and was last seen traveling south on Route 11. It is not immediately clear how many gunshots were fired.

No injuries were reported.

Additional responding officers searched for the Honda and suspects to no avail.

The police officer who discharged his firearm is a five-year veteran of the police department and the other officer is a 15-year veteran.

Detectives launched a first-degree attempted murder investigation involving the suspects.

Anyone with information on the Honda or the perpetrators is asked to call Det. William Brown at 808-961-2384 or email william.brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters also may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.