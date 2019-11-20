Coast Guard seeks owner of surfboard found in Honolulu Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a yellow, 6-foot surfboard found adrift between Piers 1 and 2 in Honolulu Harbor.
The surfboard was found on Tuesday.
The Coast Guard also reminds the public that it offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help return equipment to owners. They are available at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary and at select marine retail and supply stores.
Similarly, the public is encouraged to report lost kayaks, surfboards or safety equipment to the Coast Guard to help search and rescue specialists.
Anyone with information that may help identify the surfboard’s owner is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 842-2600.
