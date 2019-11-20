Man, 39, killed in apparent shooting in Makaha

A 39-year-old man died tonight after suffering apparent gun shot wounds.
Emergency crews responded to a call for multiple shots fired on Manuku Street at around 7:10 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in a news release.
No other information was immediately available.
