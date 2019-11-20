Woman, 25, seriously injured in stabbing with pen in Nuuanu

Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly kidnapped and stabbed a 25-year-old woman with a pen in Nuuanu.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the parking lot of the Salvation Army Addiction Treatment Services’ facility on Waokanaka Street at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the suspect assaulted the victim and threatened the woman’s life while restraining her against her will.

Emergency Medical Services treated the woman for stab wounds to her face and neck. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A source said the suspect used a pen to stab the woman.

Police arrested the suspect at about 2:10 p.m. on suspicion of kidnapping, second-degree assault and second-degree terroristic threatening.

The suspect and victim are acquaintances.

The Salvation Army Addiction Treatment Services provides a residential detoxification program as well as outpatient care for adults battling alcohol and drug dependency.

Executive Director Melanie Boehm referred inquiries on the assault and kidnapping case to police.