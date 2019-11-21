Aloha Stadium’s aging water pumps may affect visitors using restrooms, faucets during peak times

Aloha Stadium is experiencing problems with some of its aging water pumps and water pressure at upper level concourse faucets and restrooms, which could be affected during peak periods for several weeks, the Stadium Authority was told today.

Stadium manager Scott Chan said replacement parts have been ordered but the current pumps in the 45-year-old facility are so obsolete that new fixtures have to be specially fabricated and transported here.

The cost for replacing and installing them is expected to run $80,000 to $100,000, Chan estimated.

“It is not like you can just go down to your (neighborhood) Lowe’s store, pick up the parts and put them in,” Chan said.

This comes as the University of Hawaii prepares for potentially its biggest crowd of the season for Saturday’s game with San Diego State. The winner of the 6 p.m. game clinches the West Division title and advances to play the as-yet-undetermined Mountain Division winner Dec. 7 for the overall conference championship.

UH also has a Nov. 30 regular-season finale against Army and, possibly, an appearance in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24. The Hawaii High School Athletic Association championships are also being played at Aloha Stadium.

Chan said he has made UH aware of the situation.

In addition, he said stadium personnel and special “ambassadors” will advise fans going to the upper levels of the situation and how they may be accommodated on the lower concourse.

“I want to assure not only the board but the general public that we have something in place if (problems) were to occur at this particular game since we anticipate a large crowd,” Chan said.