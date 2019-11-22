2 killed in Ewa murder-suicide crash last month identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified today two people killed in a murder-suicide crash in Ewa on Oct. 2.

The two were identified as David Kaleikula Jr., 55, and Jenine Horio, 49, both of Waipahu. The office was not able to release further information today.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours on Farrington Highway near Kahi Mohala Behavioral Health.

Police said a 2015 Chevrolet pickup occupied by Kaleikua and Horio was traveling at a high rate of speed when it slammed head-on into a concrete pillar of the rail guideway.

Police said the driver intentionally drove into the pillar, killing both occupants and a dog in the vehicle.

It was not clear who was operating the pickup truck at the time of the crash.

The vehicle burst into flames upon impact.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found two bodies burned beyond recognition in the driver’s seat and the front passenger seat. The dog was also found in the cab of the truck.

Police did not have an update on the investigation today.