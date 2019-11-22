Man charged with stabbing woman with a pen in Nuuanu

Prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old man accused of kidnapping and stabbing a woman with a pen in Nuuanu.

Ike Fowler was charged Thursday with kidnapping and second-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the parking lot of the Salvation Army Addiction Treatment Services’ facility on Waokanaka Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Fowler assaulted the woman and threatened her life while restraining her.

EMS treated the victim for stab wounds to her face and neck. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said the Fowler and the woman are acquaintances.

He has a criminal record of 26 convictions that include four felony convictions for promoting a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia and terroristic threatening and seven misdemeanor convictions for assault, abuse of a family or household member, violating a protective order and driving without a license.