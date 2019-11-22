Man charged in deadly Wahiawa stabbing makes initial court appearance

Prosecutors charged a 21-year-old man in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 45-year-old man in Wahiawa.

Kai Wylan Sedeno Dela Cruz made his initial court appearance before Judge Melanie May at Honolulu District Court today.

Prosecutors charged him Thursday with second-degree murder charge in the death of the victim identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office as Isaac J. Lee.

Dela Cruz’s bail is set at $500,000.

Police said a 21-year-old man later identified as Dela Cruz stabbed Lee with a sharp object at an apartment on Ohai Place Tuesday night and fled the scene.

Lee, who the Medical Examiner’s Office described as homeless, sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso and was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where he later died.

Dela Cruz returned to the apartment later that night where police arrested him.

Police said the two men were known to one another.

Dela Cruz has a criminal record of misdemeanor assault and carrying a deadly weapon as well as petty misdemeanor theft and promoting a detrimental drug.