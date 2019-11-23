Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has no official position on TMT after rescinding earlier support. Information in the introduction to a Q&A with Leona Kalima on Page A16 Friday was inaccurate.